FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) snaps the ball during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Following the advice of Browns center and NFL Players Association President Tretter, Cleveland's players joined a list of teams who say they will skip voluntary in-person workouts this offseason. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)