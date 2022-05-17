FILE - Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami Gardens, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019. On Monday, May 16, 2022, Buck and Aikman made their first trips to ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, to meet with executives and their future co-workers as preparations for the upcoming season began to ramp up. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)