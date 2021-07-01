Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta.