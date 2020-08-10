FILE - In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to reporters at batting practice before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, in New York. This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)