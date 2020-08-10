NBA Notebook Baseball

FILE - In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to reporters at batting practice before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, in New York. This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

 Kathy Willens

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday with the Toronto Raptors after having oral surgery.

Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I believe he’s going to be here in the arena today to support and be with his teammates,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how he responds, how he feels tomorrow.”

Budenholzer said NBA protocols dealing with dental issues enabled Antetokounmpo to get treatment without having to spend time in quarantine.

The Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season. 

