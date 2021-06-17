Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then strong thunderstorms likely late. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then strong thunderstorms likely late. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.