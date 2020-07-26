Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton flew to Florida on Saturday after a positive coronavirus test had kept him from joining his teammates at Walt Disney World two weeks earlier.
The Bucks tweeted out a video of Connaughton sitting in an airplane and saying, "heading to Orlando to meet up with my teammates."
Connaughton and starting point guard Eric Bledsoe hadn't been part of the Bucks' original traveling party to Disney World because both had tested positive, though both players have said they were asymptomatic.
Bledsoe arrived in Florida on Wednesday and practiced with his teammates Friday.