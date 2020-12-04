FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday gestures in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. Holiday is eager to contend for a title in Milwaukee alongside two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks acquired Holiday as their major offseason addition as they attempt to entice Antetokounmpo to accept a supermax extension that will keep him in Milwaukee for years to come.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)