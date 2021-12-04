Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.