FILE - Milwaukee Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. A person with knowledge of the decision says Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke with The Associated Press on Friday, May 27, on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)