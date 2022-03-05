FILE - Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. The Bucks announced Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)