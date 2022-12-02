FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton brings the ball up during the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night, Dec. 1, that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)