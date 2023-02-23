FILE - Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. Meyers Leonard is getting another chance at the NBA, nearly two years after he used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Leonard and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a 10-day contract, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)