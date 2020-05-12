FILE - In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Montana's Ahmaad Rorie (14) tries to move the ball around Eastern Washington's Tyler Kidd during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Sky men's tournament in Boise, Idaho. The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament has produced a budget crunch that leaves colleges everywhere looking for cost-saving measures. Chattanooga announced last month that any 2020-21 away games that hadn’t already been scheduled must be played within 150 miles of its campus. “A 150-mile radius isn’t going to do anything for us here in Montana,” Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said. “Some people can’t even get to a Walmart within 150 miles.” (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)