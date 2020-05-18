File-This April 27, 2019, file photo shows Buffalo Bills first round draft pick Ed Oliver posing for photographs following an NFL football news conference in Orchard Park N.Y. Oliver was arrested Saturday, May 16, 2020, by police in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city, local media outlets reported, citing jail and police records and statements from sheriff's officials. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)