CEDARBURG — Cedarburg girls basketball head coach Dave Ross is hopeful that his team can replicate the start it enjoyed Saturday against Escanaba (Mich.) on a regular basis.
And why not? The Bulldogs jumped out to a 33-3 lead on the way to winning the championship game of the Niki Doedens Holiday Tournament by a final score of 82-39.
“Now we know we can play at that level,” he said. “It might not happen every time, but let’s try to get back there a couple times during these tough conference games. I think we can play with just about everyone.
While the Bulldogs have not been able to build 30-point leads right away in most games, the team has done well in the early portion of the season. Cedarburg is 8-1 for the season overall and is undefeated in North Shore Conference play.
For more prep sports coverage, subscribe to The News Graphic today.
“We’re very, very athletic. We’re not very big, so we have to do other things to make mismatches that are in our favor or are strengths of what we got,” Ross added. “The kids understand that.”
Cedarburg has a very deep roster this season after losing just one player to graduation. Maya Avila was a valuable part of the rotation last season when the Bulldogs finished 14-10, but the team has added three key newcomers to a talented batch of returning players.
“This is one of the most competitive groups I’ve had. Our practices are way more intense. It’s just a higher level practice because of the quality of skills that this group brings,” Ross said. “In my opinion, we have eight or nine starters. Sometimes you have to have kids buy into even though you might not start the game, you are still a very valuable person because we play the entire floor and we need everybody to be participating in practices and the games at a very high level.”
Sophomore transfer Hannah Somorin is a key pickup.
“She already knew my players from the year before,” Ross said, noting the guard took the time to study video of the players who would become her teammates starting this season. “Hannah works really hard. She’s really good defensively and she sees the floor probably better than anybody on our team, so she’s been a really, really nice complement for our shooters because she’s looking pass first.
“She’s been just a wonderful addition,” the coach added. “The kids all like her. She’s friendly and she’s been a really nice fit for us.”
Also new to the roster are freshmen Mimi Hart and Sarah Helm. Both are making an immediate impact.
Hart is averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing in 17 minutes per game.
“I’ve known Mimi for a number of years due to camps and stuff like that, but she had a huge growth in skill development, in my opinion, in the last year,” Ross said. “She has the respect from the upperclassmen because of her skill level. She’s a really, really good player.”
Helm is playing double-digit minutes each time out, putting up 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on average. Ross noted that she collected 13 rebounds last Thursday in a victory against Whitefish Bay.
“She was out for months and really couldn’t even play during the summer, but I knew of Sarah, I just didn’t realize how good she was until we started tryouts,” the coach said. “What I needed to do was have her play against my best.
“I had her competing against Mary (Stroebel) and Reagan (Pahl), where she was going to face the speed and strength of experienced players. When she was holding her own and doing fine, I go, ‘She’s on varsity now,’” the coach added. “For her height, she gets more rebounds, more loose balls — she goes and gets the ball — and the kids on the bench are like, ‘Man, look at Sarah go.’ She has been really a role model of being a competitor. She’s anticipating and seeing things and reacting quicker than other people, and she’s only a freshman.”
That batch of players joins a group featuring several returning starters among a group of others who have received extensive varsity minutes in the past.
Clare Diener, who was named the NSC Player of the Year last season, Pahl, Ella Rolison and Stroebel are back in the starting five after helping the Bulldogs make a charge for the conference title last season before claiming a share of third place in the final league standings.
Diener, who surpassed the 1,000 career point mark last year and is closing in on the program’s scoring record held by Morgan Herrick, leads the team with 18.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Pahl is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 boards per contest and leads the club with 31 assists through nine games. Stroebel is also netting double figures per outing at 10.5 to go along with 4.5 rebounds and nearly three assists a night. Rolison has also enjoyed some fine moments and is contributing more than seven points and nearly four rebounds every time she takes the floor.
Cedarburg has depth beyond just those players. Junior Rhiannon Ashley has been a part of the starting lineup on several occasions since joining the varsity squad as a freshman. Her top moment so far this season came against Hartford, when she netted four points, including a gamewinning buzzer-beater, and two rebounds in the final minute of a 67-66 win against the Orioles to open conference play.
Other key returning contributors include Abby Schmit, who had a game-winning assist to Rolison against Homestead at the buzzer to win a regional quarterfinal game last season, and Kailey Ramaker, who started some games a year ago.
Understandably, Ross feels that his team is in the mix to contend for the league title this time around, along with other squads such as Grafton, Homestead and Slinger in what figures to be an entertaining race.
“There was a group of us I thought was up above everyone else, and almost all of us are young,” he said. ”I think if you would ask every one of the coaches, they would say, ‘Yeah, we’ve got a lot of talent, but we need to have it every night.’ It’s one at a time.”