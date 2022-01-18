BullHawks making the best of things

WEST BEND — With both teams having to adapt to challenges both internal and external, the West Bend West girls gymnastics team rode a season best score to victory Wednesday over the Cedarburg/Grafton co-op in a North Shore Conference dual, 133.025-120.775.
“We struggled over the break with a lot of sickness,” West Bend West head coach Kym Remillard said. “We weren’t able to practice our sets the way we wanted to, but I’m very proud of the girls because we have been able to put in a few new skills and they paid off.”
Remillard was also pleased to see the junior varsity turn in a season best as well.
Meanwhile, the Cedarburg/Grafton co-op is working past both injury and absence as well as a unique coaching arrangement, as veteran area gymnastics coach Gale Sigler is serving as head coach for both the combined BullHawks team as well as Port Washington.
Grafton Athletic Director Kevin Moore said the gymnastics position came open last summer and noted after “beating the bushes” for months to find a replacement with no luck, he had to try something different.
“We had to reach out to competing programs for some help,” he said. “It is a unique arrangement. The practices are required to be separate by WIAA rules, but it has been a great collaboration so far and we’re very grateful for the help.”
Sigler said the program was allowed to hire a third coach in Kaylyn Garant and that gave the entire staff the flexibility to balance both team’s practices and meets.
“We’ve gotten some great assistant help and that has really helped us make it work,” Sigler said.
The BullHawks are working shorthanded so far in the new year, as two key returnees did not come back this season and a third, senior Amanda Babcock, is working her way back from injury.
Meanwhile, West is moving up the area gymnastics ladder with the help of talent and balance. The Spartans swept all five events to claim the team victory. Makayla Cibulka won the all-around with a 34.55 score while also taking the uneven bars with an 8.475 mark.
She was also second on vault (8.875) and floor exercise (8.85).
Meanwhile, teammate Melanie Princl was second in the all-around with a 33.825 score, winning the vault (9.0), the balance beam (8.65) and the floor exercise (8.9).
Remillard was impressed with both Princl’s vault as well as Cibulka’s bars routine. Nina Balkevich was also second on the uneven bars (8.0) while Morgan Kopidlansky did the same on beam (8.375).
For Cedarburg/Grafton, Alaina Jarmuz was third in the all-around with a total score of 31.725 and claimed the same spot on bars (7.7). Sigler was also happy to see Kaelyn Chmiel perform in her first meet of the season after recovering from a back injury.
“We’re making good progress, moving in the right direction,” she said. “This was a good skills test to see where we are in our training. The goal is to do our best at conference and in (WIAA) sectionals, so we have a solid month to get ready.”
Meanwhile, Remillard is ready to see her Spartans take another step up.
“We are not at full strength, but we changed some things around and we’re seeing a lot of potential for some really good scores in the future,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”
Up next for the BullHawks will be a North Shore dual Thursday at Port Washington. That competition will get underway at 6 p.m.