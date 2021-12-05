Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. High 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.