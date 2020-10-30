FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, trainer Bob Baffert watches at horses workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. A filly trained by the two-time Triple Crown winner has tested positive in a post-race drug test for the second time this year, making it the third positive test by a horse in Baffert’s stable in the last six months. Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, issued a statement confirming Gamine’s test results after her third-place finish as the 7-10 favorite in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)