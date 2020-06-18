Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at her office of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo Wednesday, June 17, 2020, ahead of a two-week campaigning for the election. A political go-getter, Koike even had the coronavirus crisis turn in her favor. And she repeatedly upstaged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by taking more proactive steps ahead of him, gaining public support. Timing is also on her side now, she is cruising to a certain victory in the July 5 election for her second term as head of the Japanese capital. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)