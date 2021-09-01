FILE — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England's quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)