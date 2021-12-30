FILE - Chicago Sky center Candace Parker (3) moves the ball during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Candace Parker staved off Father Time and helped the Chicago Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship and for the second time in her career was honored as The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)