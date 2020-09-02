Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen (18), Tanner Pearson (70), J.T. Miller (9), goalie Thatcher Demko (35) and Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrate the team's win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Edmonton, Ontario. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)