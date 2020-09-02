Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees exchange words after the Rays' 5-3 loss to the Yankees in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Both teams' benches received warnings from the umpires after Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman threw near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau during the ninth inning. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)