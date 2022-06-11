FILE - Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos walks on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. Spanos has been accused of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty and misogynistic behavior in a lawsuit filed by his sister. The filing escalates the ongoing battle among the four Spanos siblings over control of the franchise. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)