FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson (81) dives for a pass as Baltimore Ravens' DeRon Jenkins defends during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 1998. The pass fell incomplete. Johnson, the former Colorado receiver who won a Super Bowl title with New England in his nine-year NFL career, has died. He was 50. The university confirmed Johnson's death Wednesday through Heritage High School, the Wake Forest school where he was an assistant athletic director. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File)