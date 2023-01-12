FILE - Southern California tailback Charles White puts his arms around the Heisman Trophy won by O.J. Simpson in 1968 after White was announced as the winner of the 1979 Heisman Trophy, Dec. 3, 1979, in Los Angeles. White died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer, the school said. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)