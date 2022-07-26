FILE - A general overall view of the exterior of Soldier Field in Chicago before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday, July 25, 2022, presented three options for renovating Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, but the team said it's not interested. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)