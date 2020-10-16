File-This Oct. 6, 2019, file photo shows New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell, right, rushing past Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod during the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia. The New York Jets have surprisingly released Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)