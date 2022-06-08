FILE - Gold medalist China's Eileen Gu celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gu, the California-born athlete who won two gold medals for China in freestyle skiing at the recent Beijing Olympics, has signed on to work for Salt Lake City's bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)