FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Chris Ford watches the Celtics play against the Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle, Feb. 25, 1994. Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/File)