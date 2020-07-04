FILE - The new logo for the 2019 All-Star Game is displayed, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday, July 3, 2020 saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)