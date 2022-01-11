Clip show leads to goals

MEQUON — It took Homestead a few minutes to warm up and get into the flow of things Saturday against the Muskego Ice Force boys hockey co-op, but once the Highlanders settled in, they skated to a 7-1 victory in a nonconference game at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
“They got a goal early on us and I think it just took us a little bit to settle down,” Homestead head coach Tony Navarre said. “Then we started forechecking really well, our defense played pretty stout at the blue line, which helped us keep the puck in the zone, and it was fun. They did a nice job.”
Before Homestead took care of things at the other end of the rink, the team fixed things in the defensive half. That meant making sure to slow down Gavin Reidy, who tallied the lone goal for the Ice Force just three minutes into the contest.
“Part of our gameplan, especially tonight, was to take care of No. 14 on their team. He’s a really good player, he’s got good skills, good hands, moves his feet well, so he generates a lot of their offense,” Navarre said. “He broke free and he actually had a one-on-two and cut across the front, so he used our defenders as a screen and he kind of put one far low post on (Homestead goalie) Connor (O’Brien) and kind of snuck it in there. Good players make good plays, and he had a nice shot, combined with driving the zone, so you’ve got to give him credit for a nice goal. I think the guys kind of insured that they were little bit tighter gapped up on him the rest of the way.”
Next came the offense, which came on strong midway through the opening period.
JJ Perez struck first, taking a nice feed from Rocco Cicirello and punching it in from close range. Just 78 seconds later, Cicirello put one away himself, when he took a pass from Jack Wojnowski, found himself all alone and tucked one past Ice Force goalie Sam Siepert. Then, 88 seconds after that, Michael Birmingham scored from directly in front of the net, assisted by Mark Schimpf.
That offensive explosion was certainly a welcome sight. “I can’t take credit,” Navarre said. “We just moved our feet way better, we moved the puck better. Very unselfish. It was nice to see.”
He added that the credit is due to assistant coach Brady Ament.
“Coach Ament pulled some really good clips from the Cedarburg game and from the Arrowhead game, just about getting the puck up the ice a little bit quicker and how we can generate a little more offense in certain ways. He paired that with a few videos from the world juniors and the NHL,” Navarre explained. “As a teacher, you’ve got to appreciate when you can get the explanation and the visual and that understanding. He really laid it out and helped the offense.”
Homestead went back on the attack in the second period.
Jayden Lopez got things started with a goal early in frame when he got his stick on a loose puck in front of the net that several players stabbed at before the sophomore was able to poke it in.
The home team punched in two goals in rapid succession late in the period. Nate Pound struck first, assisted by Cicirello and Jayden Lopez, and Birmingham scored less than two minutes later, helped by Cicirello.
Navarre was pleased to see his team stay on the attack to extend the lead.
“That’s been an issue when you talk about some of those closer games that we’ve been in. We have opportunities and then we let teams stay close and then it comes back to bite us,” he said. “The hope is that they just get that scoring mentality and we can continue to carry that over to some of those big games in the future.”
JJ Perez added a score early in the final frame, netting a goal set up by Jackson Lord.
With the victory, Homestead won for the third time in its last four games to improve to 8-6 for the season. Best of all, the team continued its string of solid play over the past two weeks, which included a matching 7-1 victory over Cedarburg on Jan. 4.
“I think the big thing is Connor O’Brien has played better,” Navarre said in regard to the goalie who has allowed just seven goals in his last four outings. “Connor has put together four really solid games in a row.
“I’m really happy with how he’s playing right now,” the coach added. “When our goalie is playing well, then everybody in front of him can loosen up, too.”
Homestead returns to the ice Wednesday, hosting the WNS co-op at 7 p.m. in a North Shore Conference game at the Ozaukee Ice Center.