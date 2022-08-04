FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted in a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday. That's nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)