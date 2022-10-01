FILE - Texas players sing "The Eyes Of Texas," after defeating Kansas State 22-17 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2021. The new business world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: nonprofits formed to set up athletes with deals that pay them to promote charities. Among the first was Horns With Heart, a nonprofit set up to aid offensive linemen at the University of Texas in 2021. A bill filed Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, would eliminate the tax deduction for individuals and for specific contributions that are then paid to athletes for name, image and likeness deals. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)