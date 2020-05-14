FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015, file photo, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, winner of the Lapchick Character Award, gets together with former St. John's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca at the organization's annual luncheon, in New York. Krzyzewski and Carnesecca are among those who teamed up with Madison Square Garden for a video posted on social media Wednesday night, May 13, 2020, saluting essential workers leading the fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)