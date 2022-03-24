FILE - The Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in New York. Madison Square Garden won't host the NIT semifinals and championship game the next two years, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Wednesday night, March 23, 2022, because no public announcement had been made. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)