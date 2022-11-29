FILE - Security and police break up a scuffle between players from Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after an NCAA college football game on Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Seven Michigan State football players were charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday, Nov. 23, from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP, File)