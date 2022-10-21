FILE - A Southern California helmet sits in the end zone prior to an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. A Los Angeles jury could be the first in the U.S. to decide whether the NCAA failed to protect college football players from repeated blows to the head that cause serious brain injuries. Opening statements are scheduled Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the case of a former University of Southern California linebacker who had significant brain damage when he died at age 49. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)