INDIANAPOLIS — Kamari McGee recorded 13 points as Green Bay snapped its 11-game losing streak, routing IUPUI 67-41 on Saturday.
Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points for the Phoenix, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Cade Meyer had 10 points for Green Bay (5-24, 4-16 Horizon League).
Nathan McClure had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-25, 1-16). Mike DePersia added 11 points. Chuks Isitua had four blocks. B.J. Maxwell had 6 points and 10 rebounds.
The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Green Bay defeated IUPUI 69-54 on Jan. 13.