FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. New coaches often spend their first several months dwelling on the need to instill a different culture into their programs. Fickell says the Badgers already have what he calls a “really good footprint,” something backed up by Wisconsin's 21 consecutive bowl appearances. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)