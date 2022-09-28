FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin on Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)