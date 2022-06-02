FILE - Marquette forward Justin Lewis (10) reacts after making a three point shot against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Justin Lewis has decided to remain in the NBA draft rather than returning to Marquette for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-7 forward issued a social media post saying, “Thank you Marquette,” on Wednesday, June 1, which marked the NCAA deadline for players who had entered the draft to withdraw from draw consideration and maintain their college eligibility.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)