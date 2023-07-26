An annual poll from media covering the Big Ten once again foresees the University of Wisconsin football team reaching the league's championship game but losing to a College Football Playoff participant.
Albeit in a very narrow vote.
The Badgers were picked to win the Big Ten West in the Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll, receiving 20 of 37 first-place votes with 233 total points. The Badgers are the division favorite for the fourth straight year, according to the site. Though they did receive one sixth-place vote.
Iowa came in second by a single point and had 16 first-place votes. P.J. Fleck's Minnesota program claimed the only other first-place vote in the division and finished third.
Reigning conference champion Michigan (248 points with 27 first-place votes) beat out archrival Ohio State (226 with eight) in predictions for which program will win the Big Ten East.
No voters picked UW to win the Big Ten Conference championship game. Fifteen voters believe the Wolverines will defeat the Badgers in Indianapolis in that contest later this season.
Cleveland.com started a conference preseason poll in 2011. A reporter from the State Journal, one of 37 total voters, took part in the poll.
UW running back Braelon Allen finished fourth in Cleveland.com's Big Ten preseason offensive player of the year voting with 21 points. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took the honors among voters (94 points, 27 first-place votes). Allen also trailed two Michigan standouts — running back Blake Corum (56, 4) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (27, 5).
Allen heads into his junior season a two-time consensus all-Big Ten selection, rushing for 2,510 yards on 6.0 yards per carry and 23 rushing touchdowns between 2021-22.
UW linebacker Maema Njongmeta received one point and finished in a tie for 14th in Cleveland.com's preseason Defensive Player of the Year voting. Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean (42 points, 6 first-place votes) squeaked out the honor over Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (41, 7).
Njongmeta led the Badgers in tackles (95) and finished second on the team in tackles for loss (11.5) in 2022.
Cleveland.com's preseason poll voters also revealed that many view Penn State's Beaver Stadium as the Big Ten's "toughest road environment," which garnered 17 first-place votes. Camp Randall Stadium received one first-place nod, which was behind Penn State, the Buckeyes' Ohio Stadium, the Hawkeyes' Kinnick Stadium and the Wolverines' Michigan Stadium.
The full results of the polls are seen below:
West
Rank Team First-place votes Points
1. Wisconsin 20 233
2. Iowa 16 232
3. Minnesota 1 176
4. Illinois 0 152
5. Nebraska 0 116
6. Purdue 0 89
7. Northwestern 0 38
East
Place Team First-place votes Points
1. Michigan 27 248
2. Ohio State 8 226
3. Penn State 2 192
4. Maryland 0 143
5. Michigan State 0 105
6. Rutgers 0 74
7. Indiana 0 48
Big Ten Championship
Michigan defeats UW (15)
Michigan defeats Iowa (11)
Michigan defeats Minnesota (1)
Ohio State defeats Iowa (4)
Ohio State defeats UW (4)
Penn State defeats Iowa (1)
Penn State defeats UW (1)
Offensive Player of the Year
Rank Player School Position First-place votes Points
1. Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 27 94
2. Blake Corum Michigan RB 4 56
3. J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 5 27
4. Braelon Allen Wisconsin RB 0 21
T5. Nick Singleton Penn State RB 0 6
T5. Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland QB 0 6
7. Kyle McCord Ohio State QB 0 5
T8. Donovan Edwards Michigan RB 0 2
T8. Olu Fashanu Penn State OL 0 2
T8. TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State RB 0 2
11. Emeka Egbuka Ohio State WR 0 1
Rank Player School Position First-place votes Points
1. Cooper DeJean Iowa DB 6 42
2. Jer'Zahn Newton Illinois DT 7 41
3. Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 6 29
4. J.T. Tuimoloau Ohio State DE 5 28
5. Kalen King Penn State DB 1 22
6. Abdul Carter Penn State LB 5 20
7. Chop Robinson Penn State DE 3 13
8. Denzel Burke Ohio State CB 1 7
T9. Junior Colson Michigan LB 1 5
T9. Will Johnson Michigan CB 1 5
11. Mike Hall Ohio State DT 1 3
T12. Cal Haladay Michigan State LB 0 2
T12. Jack Sawyer Ohio State DE 0 2
T14. Maema Njongmeta Wisconsin LB 0 1
T14. Tyler Nubin Minnesota DB 0 1
T14. Nic Scourton Purdue LB 0 1