FILE - In this March 21, 2013, file photo, taken with a fisheye lens, the NCAA logo is displayed on the court during the NCAA college basketball tournament in Philadelphia. NCAA officials sent a letter to its membership Thursday, AUg. 18, 2022, noting its enforcement's staff pursuit of “potential violations” of the name, image and likeness compensation policy and emphasizing the need for schools to help investigations. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)