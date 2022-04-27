FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of of the Women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, March 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job. NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday, April 26, and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)