FILE - California Governor Gavin Newsom answers questions at a news conference in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2022. As President Joe Biden runs up against the limits of what he can do on abortion, gun control and other issues without larger Democratic majorities in Congress, some in his party want more fire and boldness than the president's acknowledgement of their frustration and calls imploring people to vote in November. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)