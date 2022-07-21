FILE - Delaware's Jasmine Dickey holds up the March Madness ticket following the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. Delaware won 63-59. The NCAA has adequately addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable NCAA Tournament experiences for men's and women's basketball players, according to a progress report released Wednesday. July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)