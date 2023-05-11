FILE - Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Southern California have already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman, the son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman, has announced on social media that he's transferring to USC. Rodman will take advantage of an NCAA rule allowing an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to play for the Trojans close to his hometown of Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)