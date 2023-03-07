FILE - Wisconsin men's hockey head coach Tony Granato, center, stands behind his bench during an NCAA hockey game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Jan. 5, 2018. Wisconsin has fired Granato as men’s hockey coach after a second straight losing season. Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark and 65-87-2 Big Ten record during his seven seasons. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)