FILE - Wisconsin-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis talks with his players on the sidelines during the semifinals of an NCAA Division III college football game against at Mount Union on Dec. 12, 2015, in Alliance, Ohio. Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Ed Hall Jr./The Alliance Review via AP, File)